Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flight from Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Breeze Airways had their first flight take off from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) on Wednesday (June 17).

The airline is offering low-cost flights to Tampa, San Antonio, and New Orleans with plane tickets starting at $39. 

Airport directors say more people are scheduling vacations now that the country is opening back up, and they hope this airline will provide more opportunities. 

“The bookings so far have gone really well here, these three routes we see as just the beginning,” says Eric Fletcher, with Breeze Airways. 

Flights to San Antonio and New Orleans will not take off until July, but directors celebrated when the first plane returned safely from Tampa, Florida tonight. 

