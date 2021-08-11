Breeze Airways brings back $39 fares from XNA

The 'Endless Summer Breeze' sale is happening now through Aug. 16.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Breeze Airways has brought back the “Endless Summer Breeze” sale with $39 fares from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

The sale includes routes to New Orleans and San Antonio from XNA for travel from Sept. 9 through Feb. 14 of 2022.

Sale fares must be purchased by Aug. 16 at www.flybreeze.com or on the Breeze Airways app.

The $39 fare is available for one-way nonstop service.

Fares may vary by destination, flight and day of the week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during busy times and holiday periods.

Tickets are nonrefundable but if canceled at least 15 minutes prior to scheduled departure, the guest will receive credit in BreezePoints which may be applied to for future purchases on Breeze AirwaysTM.