FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Parks and Recreation is hosting a family-friendly event featuring a holiday classic character.

A free Breakfast with the Grinch will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the River Front in Fort Smith.

The event will provide Whoville snacks, a visit with the grinch, and take-home treats. There will also be take-home activities and goodie bags while supplies last.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at River Park Events Building located at 121 Riverfront Drive.