Boy Scouts collect over 75K pounds of food for NWA and River Valley residents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Westark Area Council Boy Scouts of America have collected more than 75,000 pounds of food for area agencies.

In February of 2021, local Boy Scouts braved the frigid temperatures during the area's snowstorm and collected 53,613.25 pounds of food along with $1,660 for 44 different agencies in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

According to Brittany Fraser, the Development Director for Westark Area Council, The grand total for 2021 Scouting For Food, including the cash donations converted to pounds using Feeding America’s statistic is 75,920 pounds.

The Westark Area Council serves 17 counties in west-central and northwest Arkansas for Scouting programs serving both boys and girls from kindergarten until age 21.

At the end of 2020, almost 3,000 youth were enrolled in programs run by almost 1,500 adult volunteers.