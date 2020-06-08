x
Boy catches bluegill in Tahlequah pond and almost beats a 33-year record

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says 13-year-old Joshua Thomas was two ounces away from beating a record that had been held for decades.
Credit: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), says a Tahlequah boy came less than an ounce and a half away from beating a 30-year long bluegill catch record.

13-year-old Joshua Thomas caught the bluegill from a private pond near Tahlequah and almost broke the record.

Joshua's bluegill weighed in at 2 pounds 5 ounces.

He came very close to beating the current record of 2 pounds 6.4 ounces, which was caught by Tom Shorter in 1987.

Credit: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

ODWC is the state agency responsible for managing fish and wildlife.

For more information on ODWC, visit wildlifedepartment.com.

