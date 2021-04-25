Botanical Garden hosts Earth Day celebration

The Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks hosted their first Earth Day Festival on Sunday (April 25th) bringing in live music acts and local vendors.

“We’re both fully vaccinated now, so it’s lovely to get out and about with your kids when we’ve been cooped up for the past 13 months,” Ashley Smith.

The gardens are hosting many events this summer - here is their full schedule.

Some events are free, others require you to purchase a ticket.

“Our summer concerts are free, so we are going to have three different bands throughout the summer. It’s just great to get people out and see smiling faces,” says organizer Roslyn Imrie.