Boozman honors 'True Grit' author Charles Portis on Senate floor

Portis passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, February 17.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Senator John (R-AR) spoke on the Senate floor Monday (Feb. 24) to honor the life of Arkansan Charles Portis, author of True Grit, who passed away last week.

“I want to take this opportunity to say how proud we are of Charles Portis and his legacy as an acclaimed writer and story-teller. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family as they remember and reflect on his life. I hope they find comfort in the fact that Mr. Portis has left a profound, lasting mark on Arkansas, as well as within our nation’s cultural and literary traditions,” Boozman said in his speech.

Portis passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, February 17.

He published five novels, numerous magazine articles, short stories and one stage play.

Portis is best known for his best-seller western novel True Grit.

The story follows a 14-year-old girl's quest to avenge her father's death stretching from rural Yell County to Fort Smith and into Indian Territory (now Oklahoma).

True Grit first hit the big screen with John Wayne playing the part of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn and Arkansas native Glen Campbell in the role of La Boeuf.