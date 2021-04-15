Booneville Jr. High student arrested, another student injured during fight

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — One Booneville Jr. High student was arrested and another injured following an alleged assault on campus between two 8th graders.
Police in Booneville told 5NEWS the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (April 15) and was an isolated incident.
The identities of the two students have not been released.
One of the students sustained injures that required medical attention.
Police say charges will be filed against the student that was arrested.
Booneville Junior High School Principal Josh Walker released the following statement about the incident.
"The District is aware of a matter involving the arrest of a junior high student today regarding allegations about an assault on another student. The District is conducting an immediate and thorough investigation into this matter and is taking appropriate steps to assure the safety of students. The District will have no further comment, as the matter must be handled in a confidential manner due to the student privacy considerations mandated under applicable state and federal law."