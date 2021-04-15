Booneville Jr. High student arrested, another student injured during fight

One student has been arrested following a fight at Booneville Jr. High on Thursday.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — One Booneville Jr. High student was arrested and another injured following an alleged assault on campus between two 8th graders.

Police in Booneville told 5NEWS the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (April 15) and was an isolated incident.

The identities of the two students have not been released.

One of the students sustained injures that required medical attention.

Police say charges will be filed against the student that was arrested.

Booneville Junior High School Principal Josh Walker released the following statement about the incident.