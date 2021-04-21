Bonanza, Sebastian Co. first responders give boy who loves 'all things sirens' birthday visit to remember

Officer Sims with the Bonanza Police Department said when they heard the little boy was a big fan of first responders they wanted to plan something fun for him.

BONANZA, Ark. — The Bonanza Police Department (BPD) heard a child who loves the police, firefighters and sirens was having a birthday party, so they decided to put something fun together and gave him a visit to remember.

The BPD, the Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene to find more than 15 kids, all fans of their local first-responders, eagerly waiting for them.

BPD Officer Montana Sims was happy to be a part of something that could brighten a child's day.

"They got to play in all of the emergency vehicles there! Needless to say, we all had an awesome day getting to join the party," said Sims.