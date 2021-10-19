x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All-clear given following bomb threat at Northside High School

Fort Smith police are working to determine where the threat came from and if it is creditable.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Northside High School in Fort Smith was evacuated Tuesday, Oct. 19, due to a bomb threat over social media, according to Zena Featherston Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools. 

Fort Smith police have determined that the threat was false, and the all-clear has been given. 

Students and staff have returned to their classrooms, Zena told 5NEWS. 

Some parents picked up their kids from school during the early stages of the investigation.  

No details about punishment for the person that made the threat have been released. 

RELATED: Two Benton County high schools put on lockdown over the weekend

RELATED: Northside High School students take a stand against dress code