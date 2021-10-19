All-clear given following bomb threat at Northside High School

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Northside High School in Fort Smith was evacuated Tuesday, Oct. 19, due to a bomb threat over social media, according to Zena Featherston Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools.
Fort Smith police have determined that the threat was false, and the all-clear has been given.
Students and staff have returned to their classrooms, Zena told 5NEWS.
Some parents picked up their kids from school during the early stages of the investigation.
No details about punishment for the person that made the threat have been released.