All-clear given following bomb threat at Northside High School

Fort Smith police are working to determine where the threat came from and if it is creditable.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Northside High School in Fort Smith was evacuated Tuesday, Oct. 19, due to a bomb threat over social media, according to Zena Featherston Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools.

Fort Smith police have determined that the threat was false, and the all-clear has been given.

Students and staff have returned to their classrooms, Zena told 5NEWS.

Some parents picked up their kids from school during the early stages of the investigation.