Bomb squad called to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for 'suspicious item'

After investigating the item, police say it was not an explosive. They say someone found a gas meter grounding diode used to ground electrical equipment.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Bentonville Bomb Squad was called to Mercy Hospital in Rogers Friday, Jan. 21 in reference to a "suspicious item."

According to officials with the Rogers Police Department (RPD), officers were called after a "suspicious item" was found close to the main entrance of the hospital.

The Bentonville Bomb Squad responded to the scene out of caution.

After investigating the item, police say it was not an explosive. They say someone found a gas meter grounding diode used to ground electrical equipment and thought it may be suspicious.

No other information has been released at this time.

