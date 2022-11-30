Boil water order issued for Cave Springs

The city says the 12-inch water line has been repaired and service has been restored, but the boil order remains in effect until further notice.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Officials have issued a boil water order for the City of Cave Springs Wednesday, Nov. 30.

It is recommended to run water in a bathtub to allow mineral deposits to dislodge by recharging lines, and trapped air to clear.

When the water runs clear, officials say you should be able to use the sinks without debris being trapped in the faucet screen.

It's unclear at this time when the boil order will be lifted.