Boil order for small area of Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has issued the 'Boil Water' notice as a precautionary measure because of the possibility of contaminated water.
The notice is issued on Tuesday, Jan. 4, for all residents located from the intersection of Hwy 282 and Hwy 64 North to Clyde Cate Road and Martin Lane.
The ADH says the contaminated water may have entered the distribution system due to contractors hitting the water main.
All customers affected by the 'Boil Water' notice are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. This includes discarding all ice cubes and only boiled water used for making ice.
The notice will be lifted by the ADH when one set of one bacteriological sample indicate the water is free of bacterial contamination and at an adequate disinfectant level is throughout the distribution system.