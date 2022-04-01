Boil order for small area of Crawford County

All customers affected by the 'Boil Water' notice are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. This includes discarding all ice cubes and only boiled water used for making ice.



The notice will be lifted by the ADH when one set of one bacteriological sample indicate the water is free of bacterial contamination and at an adequate disinfectant level is throughout the distribution system.