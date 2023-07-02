Boil order now lifted in Highfill, officials say

Highfill Public Works director confirms the boil order has been lifted.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — A boil order that went into effect on Wednesday, June, 28, has now been lifted according to The City of Highfill Government.

Residents of Highfill lost water service Wednesday, June 28 after a contractor hit a water main, according to the city. Highfill Water customers south of Aubrey Long Road were affected and placed under a boil order.

On Sunday, July 2, the City of Highfill announced the boil order lift via Facebook saying:

"The word just came in that all water samples have come back the boil order has been lifted."

