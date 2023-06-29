Boil order notice still in effect for Highfill after water service is restored

City of Highfill Government announced the boil order after a water main cut water services for many residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The City of Highfill Government put a boil order notice into effect on Wednesday night, and while water service has been restored for those affected, the boil order will continue until further notice.

Residents of Highfill lost water service Wednesday, June 28 after a contractor hit a water main, according to the city. Highfill Water customers south of Aubrey Long Road are being affected.

The city is also advising those who are receiving cloudy water due to air in the water line to run their water while they wait for crews to remove more air.

What is a boil order?

A boil order is a public-health advisory issued by authorities to residents when a community's drinking water is or could be contaminated by pathogens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these advisories mean you should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device