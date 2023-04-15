Boil order issued for Paris

Residents will be on a boil order for at least three days while the tanks refill and repairs continue.

PARIS, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for Paris due to a water leak. Officials say the break is in a tough spot to repair taking the repair longer than anticipated.

Because of this, residents will be on a boil order for at least three days while the tanks refill and repairs continue.

The water is currently unsafe for human consumption and must be boiled at least one minute prior to the following uses:

Drink

Cook

Make ice

Brush teeth

Wash dishes

All ice cubes should be thrown away and to make more ice, you must first boil water for one minute. An easier alternative would be to use bottled water.

Businesses needing water are asked to consider delayed opening while the repairs are underway.

