Boil order issued for part of northwest Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for parts of northwest Washington County.

The area includes West UA Beef Farm Road from 16888 through 17254 in the Savoy area.

The boil order was issued due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. This means the water is not safe for human consumption and all ice cubes should be discarded. The water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled briskly for one minute before consumption and only boiled water should be used for making new ice.

The boil order will be lifted when enough bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.

