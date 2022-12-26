Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.

The affected areas are the Sugarloaf area and the Lanes of Diamond Back, Copperhead and Moccasin.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption.

According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25.

Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of Diamond Back, Copperhead and Moccasin should resort to boiling their water before usage.

Water wagons from Sebastian County Emergency Management will be at the Sugarloaf Fire Station to those in need of water.

The boil order will remain until further notice.

