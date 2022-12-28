Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett

Hackett Waterworks customers were put under a boil order Wednesday, Dec. 28 due to a loss of water pressure caused by freezing weather.

HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28.

This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order.

It's unknown at this time when the boil order will be lifted.

A boil order is a public-health advisory issued by authorities to residents when a community's drinking water is or could be contaminated by pathogens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these advisories mean you should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.