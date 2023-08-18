Boil order issued for parts of Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — According to the Sequoyah County Water Association (SCWA), a boil order has been issued Friday after a leak in Marble City.
An alert on the association's website posted on Thursday said that crews were working on a leak in Marble City and that there would be low water pressure in the area. Later, there was an update that there was a boil order issued.
On Aug. 18, SCWA said that crews were working on a leak north of Roland and that "customers in or around this area may experience low water pressure or no water at all. Thank you for your patience".
What is a boil order?
A boil order is a public-health advisory issued by authorities to residents when a community's drinking water is or could be contaminated by pathogens.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these advisories mean you should:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.
Handwashing
- In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.
- Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Bathing and showering
- Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
- Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
