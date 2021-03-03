Boil order issued for multiple Northwest Arkansas towns due to water main break

Fayetteville water customers in Greenland, West Fork and the Wallin Mountain Pressure Plane of the Mt. Olive Water District should boil water before consumption.

WEST FORK, Ark. — Multiple Northwest Arkansas towns have been placed under a precautionary boil order due to a water main break near Drake Field, according to Utilities Director for the City of Fayetteville Tim Nyander.

Those impacted include Fayetteville water customers in Greenland, West Fork and the Wallin Mountain Pressure Plane of the Mt. Olive Water District.

Greenland Schools switched to virtual learning Wednesday (March 3) due to the water main break resulting in low water pressure.

All affected customers are advised that their water may be unsafe for human consumption. Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

“This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink," Nyander said.

Several cities across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have dealt with water issues since the historic February winter storm that strained many utility companies.

Residents affected by this boil water notice will be contacted once the notice is lifted.