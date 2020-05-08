Boil order issued in Charleston & Lavaca

A precautionary boil order has been issued in Charleston and Lavaca due to a water main line break.

CHARLESTON, Arkansas — Due to a main line break on the Franklin Sebastian Public Water Authority system, two River Valley towns have issued precautionary boil orders effective immediately.

Customers of the Charleston Water Department and Lavaca Water Department are being advised that their water might be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

The precautionary boil order will remain effective until the problem has been corrected and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.

It will be lifted after a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.