City of Mountainburg under boil order until further notice

A boil order has been issued in Mountainburg until further notice.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents and businesses in the city limits south of the high school in Mountainburg to the end of city limits.

Officials assure this does not include anyone north of the school or outside city limits.

The boil order has been issued due to a broken line causing some residents to have little to no water pressure. The City of Mountainburg says its employees are working on the break and hope to have it fixed as soon as possible.

Affected customers are informed that water is currently unsafe for human consumption.

Water must be boiled at least one minute prior to the following uses:

Drink

Cook

Make ice

Brush teeth

Wash dishes

All ice cubes should be thrown away and to make more ice, you must first boil water for one minute. An easier alternative would be to use bottled water.

The boil order will be in effect until the problem is fixed and a disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions can call Mayor Susan Wilson at 479-369-4281.

