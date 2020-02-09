Boil order issued for Central Logan County Pwfb customers

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for Central Logan County Pwfb customers after contaminated water entered their distribution system following a large main break caused by a lightning strike.
The order was issued Wednesday (Sept. 2) afternoon.
Under the order, all Central Logan County Pwfb customers are advised that their water may be unsafe for consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.
The water must be free of bacterial contamination, and an adequate disinfectant level is established in the distribution system before it is safe to consume again.