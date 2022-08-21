Body of woman found in Franklin County identified

The body found on the side of the road has been identified as Tonia Tram Tran, 53. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County.

The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.

ASP says Tran sustained multiple injuries and her body was left on an abandoned driveway north of Altus. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say Tran had moved to Fort Smith earlier this year and previously lived in Garden Grove, California.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

