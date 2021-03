Washington County Deputies are on the scene and have pulled a body up from the bank of White River near Elkins.

ELKINS, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to remove a body that was found on the bank of the White River near Elkins Wednesday (March 10).

The person's identity has not been released and the cause of death is under investigation.