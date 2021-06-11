Body of missing Rogers man located in Cave Springs

Police located a vehicle associated with a missing person's case out of Rogers on Thursday. A man's body was found nearby the following day.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — The body of a missing Rogers man has been located off a state highway in Cave Springs.

On Thursday (June 10), the Cave Springs Police Department called the Benton County Sheriff's Office to assist with a suspicious vehicle located in their city, just off Highway 264.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was associated with a missing person's case in Rogers.

Members of the Rogers Police Department, Cave Springs Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's Office searched the nearby area where police found the vehicle.

Friday at 1:00 p.m., the body of Jose David Montoya-Valdez was located, according to Lt. Jenkins.

Valdez was reported missing by his family on June 5.

No further details about the case have released at this time.