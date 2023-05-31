Body of missing Missouri ER doctor found in Beaver Lake with apparent gunshot wound

The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor who has been missing has allegedly found in Beaver Lake with "what appears to be a gunshot wound"

Example video title will go here for this video

CASSVILLE, Missouri — Benton County officials have confirmed that the body of a Missouri doctor was found in Beaver Lake with an apparent gunshot wound.

49-year-old Dr. John Forsyth's body was found on May 30 after a kayaker called 911 in the Lost Bridge South area of Beaver Lake, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. on May 21, his brother told the Associated Press. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family Tuesday night to say his brother's body was found.

The press release from the BCSO says Dr. Forsyth was found "in the water, with what appears to be a gunshot wound."

No further information was provided by BCSO, and they said this is still being investigated.

Police said the doctor was reported missing when he failed to show up for work later that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town deep in the Missouri Ozarks.

His black Infiniti was found parked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville, the AP said. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones and a laptop inside.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, searched about a 9-mile radius around the area where his car was found. A Facebook page has been set up by Forsyth’s family seeking information.

“My brother has now been missing for a week. I’m grieving, I’m afraid, and it feels like the world has tipped into sheer chaos,” his sister, Tiffany Andelin, wrote Monday.

Richard Forsyth said the last person his brother texted was his fiancee. The last time Richard saw him was a few days before he went missing, he told AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device