Body Found in Fort Smith

The body was found in a vacant home around 11 p.m. Sunday night (Mar. 15) at a vacant home on N 12th Street in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A body was found in Fort Smith Sunday night (Mar. 15).

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews were dispatched to investigate a report of a body being found.

The body was found in a vacant home around 11 p.m.

The home was located on the 400 Block of N 12th street, near Grand Ave. intersection (right by old station).

Police are not sure if foul play was involved.

According to FSPD, many people go in and out of the home, (police indicated homeless people but didn't specifically say).

The body has now been sent to the state crime lab.

