Fort Smith police investigating after body found in Massard Creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith police, the body of an elderly female was found on the bank of Massard Creek Friday, July 8 evening.

The area where the body was found is near Rogers Ave., where police are investigating.

Police say the person's exact age and identity are unknown at this time.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information that you believe could assist investigators, contact Fort Smith police at 911 or by dialing (479) 709-5100.

5NEWS will update this article with more details as they become available.

