Body found on Arkansas side of Mississippi River, Memphis police say

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A body was found by police on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said they are currently helping the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department in an investigation.

The identification of this body is undetermined pending the results of an autopsy, according to MPD. Additional information is said to be released as it becomes available and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police found this body almost two weeks after an urgent alert was issued for a missing 21-year-old named Tamia Taylor.

Officers said they spoke with Taylor's mother, who said that she was supposed to come to Memphis, meet with friends and get on the river boat at 300 Riverside Drive at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

According to MPD, it is unknown if Taylor departed the boat before her friends. Police said they are investigating every possibility of her whereabouts, including the possibility she may have fallen overboard.

She was described by MPD as being about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and wearing a beige shirt with white shorts a black jacket and white shoes.

A non-profit that works to bring awareness to missing people of color — The Dock Ellis Foundation — released a statement saying they are continuing to search for Tamia Taylor with the Taylor family. The statement reads as follows:

"We are asking that the community continues to share and report any possible information that may assist in bringing Tamia home. We are aware that a body was recovered from the Mississippi River on the Arkansas side of the I-40 bridge today around 1 p.m.

Tamia Taylor's mother ask that the community please, don't give up as the individual retrieved today has not been identified, but continue to pray either way.

We may not know if it's Tamia, but it's someone's family member. The search must continue.

The Dock Ellis Foundation will continue to follow up on information, however we will provide what information we can when we are able to do so.