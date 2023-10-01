Police: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith

Police say they are trying to identify the body of a deceased male found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are looking for information that could help them identify a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.

Police say they are trying to identify the body of a deceased male at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available and this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help identify the body, you're asked to call 479-709-5000.

