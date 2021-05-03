Body discovered in Johnson creek

Police confirmed with 5NEWS that the body is of a white male, possibly in his 20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Police are investigating after a body was located in Clear Creek in Johnson, Ark. on Sunday (May 2).

Two people walking along the creek bank called police after they noticed the body in the water.

Police confirmed with 5NEWS that the body is of a white male, possibly in his 20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching a nearby wooded area to see if they can find a wallet for some sort of identification to tell who he is.

Water is still high in the area due to a downpour of rain from last week.

Johnson Police say they have contacted other agencies to see if they have a missing person matching the male's description.