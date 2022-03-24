Bodies of two children found on Lake Ouachita after boating accident

The bodies of two children were found after a boating accident on Lake Ouachita Wednesday night. Officials say they are searching for one more person.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to an official with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, officers responded to a boat accident on Lake Ouachita Wednesday evening, March 23, in the Ouachita State Park area.

Officers recovered the bodies of a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy Wednesday night and are now looking for an adult who is currently missing.

The dive team is returning Thursday morning, officials say in what they are considering a "recovery operation."

AGFC said that a fisherman called authorities after finding the children who had life jackets on. The boat is described as being a 14-foot flat bottom boat.

The investigation is ongoing.

The next of kin has not been notified, so AGFC is not releasing the victims' identities.