Bodies of two children found on Lake Ouachita after boating accident

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to an official with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, officers responded to a boat accident on Lake Ouachita Wednesday evening, March 23, in the Ouachita State Park area.
Officers recovered the bodies of a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy Wednesday night and are now looking for an adult who is currently missing.
The dive team is returning Thursday morning, officials say in what they are considering a "recovery operation."
AGFC said that a fisherman called authorities after finding the children who had life jackets on. The boat is described as being a 14-foot flat bottom boat.
The investigation is ongoing.
The next of kin has not been notified, so AGFC is not releasing the victims' identities.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.