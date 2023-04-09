Bodies of father and son who went missing in Beaver Lake located

After 24 days of searching, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV and his son, Charles Morris V have been recovered.

ARKANSAS, USA — Search crews have located the bodies of the kayakers who went missing on Beaver Lake on March 16.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that after 24 days of searching, the bodies of both Charles "Chuck" Morris IV and his son, Charles "Charley" Morris V have been recovered. Major Kenneth Paul led the search efforts using many resources from across the nation and organized the daily operations of these efforts.

Officials say Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team out of Tennessee were able to use their Underwater ROV in a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180 feet.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway and the family of Chuck and Charley thank all the men and women who put in their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men.

