BoBrook farms gearing up for Arkansas pumpkin picking season

ROLAND, Ark. — There are still eight days until Arkansas officially enters fall, but the preparations are already on at BoBrook Farms.

For owner Karen Bradford, you can't beat this time of year.

"It's my absolute most favorite season," she said. "I still love decorating my porch, the road, everything, I just love everything about fall."

It's been hot for her on her farm in Roland, but we're almost out of the woods on that front.

"I love the summer, but I'm glad to see it go," Bradford said.

Now comes the best time of year for her, and one of the most profitable staples of the farm – the pumpkin patch.

"It's our bread and butter, it's what keeps the farm going," she said.

Hay bales are set out for hayrides, and pumpkins are growing. Those are just a few things not changing from last year, but some of their rules are.

"It was a safe getaway for a lot of people, and it will continue to be this year," Bradford said.

Social distancing was required last year, and that slowed things down. Bradford knows a lot more about keeping her guests safe on the farm, but it still feels like déjà vu.

"COVIDs still here!" Bradford said. "It's still with us, and it probably always will be, so we're gonna have to learn to deal with it."

Rules this time around are relaxed. Masks are optional, and social distancing is encouraged, not required.

Bradford said they can be a little more lax on the rules because they've got nothing but acres for people to stay far apart on.

"We support whatever they wanna do, however they wanna do it, we're good with that," Bradford said.

So while it's not quite fall just yet, Bradford is already ready for the season, and ready to get back to normal.