Bob Bogle, credited with suggesting ‘Wal-Mart’ name, dies at 95

Bogle was Sam Walton’s first manager at the Walton Five and Dime on the Bentonville square. He worked with the company for 28 years before retiring in 1982.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bob Bogle, credited with proposing the name “Wal-Mart” for what is now retail giant Walmart Inc., died Thursday (March 24). He was 95.

According to his obituary, Bogle enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1945. After graduating from Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to the Company 1 3rd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg.