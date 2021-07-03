x
Blue Cross officials: Initiative hopes to overcome vaccine hesitancy

ARKANSAS, USA — A coalition healthcare and business organizations are prepared to take vaccine distribution in Arkansas to new levels.

“Vaccinate the Natural State,” an initiative led by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield (ABCBS), kicked off its campaign less than two weeks ago with motivation to get as many COVID-19 vaccines in as many Arkansans as possible.

“The purpose is to encourage all Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them,” said Curtis Barnett, CEO of ABCBS. “As vaccine development was beginning to accelerate last fall, we were already watching the data around expected vaccine hesitancy rates. The polls came out at the end of the year, where 56% of American adults were saying they would get the vaccine when it’s available to them. Those numbers dropped off pretty significantly by racial and ethnic groups, especially those that have traditionally been underserved.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

