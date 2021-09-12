Blood drive to be held in Springdale as state faces donation shortage

The blood drive will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at Cross Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) partnered with the Springdale Police and Fire Departments and other community partners to host a blood drive on Friday, Dec. 17.

The blood drive will be held at Cross Church located at 1709 Johnson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meals will be provided to all donors. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 417-227-5006. Those who are interested but are not able to donate on the scheduled date are asked to consider scheduling an appointment at CBCO's local clinic on another day or time. The clinic is located at 3503 S Thompson St.

Social distancing, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and appropriate medical precautions will be taken at the event. Police and fire vehicles will be on-site for the public to view and ask questions about.

Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge shortage of blood in the area due to fear of hosting and participating in blood drives. According to officials, CBCO normally has two to four weeks of bloodstock for local hospitals but is currently on a day-by-day basis.

Officials say if a traumatic injury occurs to someone in Northwest Arkansas from a vehicle accident or other event, there may not be enough blood to treat them. Due to multiple other regions facing the same issue, national reserves are not as available, if available at all. Northwest Arkansas hospitals do not receive blood products from Red Cross or any other sources other than CBCO.