The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Starbucks on Phoenix Ave.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive Friday, Dec. 3 at the Starbucks on Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test and get to choose a Holiday Movie Designed long sleeve t-shirt.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but if you would like to schedule an appointment, you can visit arkbi.org or call 877-340-8777.