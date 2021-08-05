Blood drive coming to Siloam Springs

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold its blood drive on August 12 at the Siloam Springs community building.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be hosting a blood drive on August 12 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. This comes after the emergency appeal for all blood types was issued after reports of the center only having less than a one-day supply of all blood types.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at the 44 health facilities in the area. Blood drives in the Community Blood Center service regions provide a vital function to the community and in preserving the good health of residents.

With COVID-19 cases surging across the country and vaccinations in progress, many area blood drives are still being negatively affected.

The blood from donors will provide all the blood for patients at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital and dozens of other health care facilities across the Ozarks.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is supporting and helping host the drive, which will be located at 110 N. Mt. Olive in the Siloam Springs Community Building Community Room.

"The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host this community blood drive,” said Director of Community Development Lindsey Taylor. “At the Chamber, one of our goals is to support the community at large, and hosting a blood drive is one way that we can do that. CBCO is the sole provider of blood for Siloam Springs, and to have the opportunity to support them in this way is an honor and privilege."