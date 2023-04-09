Blood Drive to be held in honor of Officer Carr

The blood drive will be held at the Fayetteville Town Center located at 15 W. Mountain St. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on April 13, in honor of Officer Stephen Carr.

Officer Carr was shot and killed while in the line of duty in 2019.

The blood drive will be held at the Fayetteville Town Center located at 15 W. Mountain St. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and a voucher redeemable for two free tickets of their choice to any of the following locations:

Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville

Discovery Center of Springfield, Mo.

Beyond the Lens! in Branson, Mo.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, click here.

