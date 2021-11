Free OU or OSU t-shirts, a voucher for a free breakfast from Boom-a-rang Diner, and a free COVID-19 antibody test will be given away at the blood drive.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) will be hosting a blood drive Friday, Nov. 5

Bedlem Blood Battle will be held at the OBI bloodsmobile in the parking lot at Walmart in Sallisaw.

Donors will receive their choice of a free OU or OSU shirt, a voucher for a free breakfast from Boom-a-rang Diner, and a free COVID-19 antibody test.

Walk ins are welcome or you can book an appointment by calling 877-340-8777 or by visiting obi.org.