Bleed Blue Blood Drive to be held in Sebastian Co.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A "Bleed Blue" blood drive will be held in Sebastian County in honor of police officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Donors will receive a new COVID-19 antibody test and a Bleed Blue Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last. The new COVID-19 antibody test detects natural or vaccine response.

The bloodmobile will be located at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office on January 5, from 8:30 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but if you wish to make an appointment you can do so at arkibi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.