'Black Lives Matter' protest held in Van Buren

Protesters gathered at Lake Louemma on Highway 59 to stand up against police brutality.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — As people continue to protest across the nation, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was held in Van Buren Tuesday (June 2).

Protesters gathered at Lake Louemma on Highway 59 to stand up against police brutality.

The protest was organized by Paige Baker, who says she did this to stand up for her husband, child, family, friends and the black community.

“I just want people to love everyone and just really try and step outside of your shoes and what race you are and step outside and see your viewpoint from the black people’s perspective,” Baker said.

She says she will never know how it feels to be in their shoes, but she wants to do everything she can to show her support. She says what happened to George Floyd is disgusting and inhumane.

“If that doesn’t touch your heart then I feel like you need to reevaluate yourself if it doesn’t and I feel like the only thing that’s going to heal people’s hearts that have hate like that is the Lord,” Baker said.

She says she wasn't sure how many people would show up, but she wanted it to be a peaceful protest.

The Van Buren Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office were both at the protest. Police Chief Jamie Hammond says they expect it to remain peaceful.