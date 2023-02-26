The University of the Ozarks made its mark in Arkansas Black history

The University of the Ozarks, marks in Arkansas history for inclusivity, for being the first college to admit Black students.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — In 1958, the University of the Ozarks became the first primarily white institution to admit Black students in Arkansas, which led the University of Arkansas to start admitting Black students as well.

Five years later, the university welcomed “Sylvester Benson”, the state's first Black athlete to compete in intercollegiate sports.

“The University of Ozarks stepped into that space and the coach at that time and the president at that time believed it was the right thing to do,” said University President Richard Dunsworth.

Current University president Dr. Richard Dunsworth says he continues the effort to do the right thing, he says the stories of Benson’s journey have shown him a different point of view.

“And he talked about the fact that he came from a segregated school system. and he kind of stands there for a second and says coming to Ozarks was the first time I had a white coach; it was the first time I had a white teacher and to me, that was a little bit of an epiphany because I never thought about it from that perspective,” said Dunsworth.

During Black History Month, student-athletes are commemorating the university’s rich history.

“It shows character and bravery in my opinion, you know, during a time where being Black was very controversial, especially in athletics and to know that I’m part of a university that disregarded all of that, and you know started to pave ways for athletes in Arkansas it’s something very special,” said student-athlete Ka'ron Lewis.

Ozark wrestler Ka’ron Lewis plans to continue the legacy for his generation and the next.

“He had you know, harder circumstances obviously, but to continue to build on his legacy it’s just being the best version of Black athlete you can be,” Lewis said.

Today, the Dean of Students, Teri Thomas, walks the same campus she once did as a student, and she's making history in her own way.

“I’m the first African American dean of students here, and that was kind of cool to be the first in that I’m not the first woman, we’ve had women deans before but I’m the first," Thomas said.

But Thomas says this job is not about her place in history.

“So, it’s not just that I am Black history. I can see the history that my students are making right now. If they’re the first in their family to go to college, if this is their first time living by themselves it’s really celebrating all the small successes that will hopefully one day lead them to be the first something as well,” Thomas explained.

With a student population of 785, university leaders believe this is a small campus making a big impact across the state.

