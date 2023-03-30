UA lecture to reveal 'hidden cultural landscape' in Fayetteville

Presenters say the project's objective is to reveal the lived Black experience and contribution to the development and sense of place in Fayetteville.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Pryor Center at the University of Arkansas (UA) will continue its "Pryor Center Presents" lecture series with a presentation on the history of Black survival in 19th and 20th century Northwest Arkansas.

Titled "Revealing Fayetteville's Hidden Cultural Landscape", the event will take place on March 30 at 6 p.m. at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the university.

According to UA's release, the lecture will describe current research revealing the culture of Black survival and the urgency to change that culture from an idea of "surviving to thriving" in the 21st century.

Sharon Killian and Dr. Jami J. Lockhart will discuss the partnerships and methods currently being used to fill gaps in the knowledge of African American history in NWA.

They say the objective of the multidisciplinary project is to reveal the "vital, lived Black experience and contribution to the development and sense of place in Fayetteville".

Killian is an award-winning artist, community advocate and educator, UA said in its release. She is president of both NWA African American Heritage Association and Art Ventures NWA.

Lockhart directs geophysical and geographic information systems research for Arkansas Archeological Survey, according to the university. He serves as research faculty in the Department of Anthropology and cooperating faculty for the Environmental Dynamics Ph.D. program at UA.

You can read more about the lecture and upcoming events hosted by the Pryor Center here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device