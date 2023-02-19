Uncovering the past | Project 365 shares Black history in Central Arkansas

This weekend, the history of early Black communities was displayed in Wrightsville through Project 365.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Researchers with Project 365 have worked for the past year to preserve the history and share untold stories of early Black communities here in Central Arkansas.

Hensley, Woodson, Wrightsville, Sweet home, Higgins, and College Station are six Black communities in Central Arkansas that are now on display— each full of stories and history.

“What we've been doing in the process, is meeting with people in the communities collecting church histories, photographs, trying to determine and identify individuals that are in unmarked graves and cemeteries,” said Tamela Tenpenny Lewis, President of the Preservation of African American Cemeteries.

Lewis explained that researchers have spent the last year working to share untold stories.

“Collecting our histories, learning about the individuals that we grew up around the generations of families that are in these communities,” said Lewis.



Over 90 Arkansans helped bring the project to life. Ruth Hill is one of them, and she was born and raised in College Station.

“In history, we never studied Wrightsville, Woodson and Hensley, College Station, but this, this we're doing,” said Hill. “We're doing the in-depth third of all the people, the businesses.”

As neighbors come together, this project has given them the opportunity to learn about their families.

“What we're getting from the community from a lot of people is that I never knew that. I didn't know that about my great aunt, or I didn't know where they came from,” said Lewis. “I don't know how long they've been in this area, or why they even came to this area.”



Lewi also added that this is vital.

“You need to identify where you came from, you need to be able to know, your past, the people that existed in your past. And the reason why you are the person that you are today,” said Lewis.

She said that they plan on continuing research.

They've asked for members of the community to share any pictures documents and anything else that could help continue preserving history and connecting people.