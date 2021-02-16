Over 2,000 Pea Ridge residents left without natural gas this morning

Black Hills Energy responded to reports of no gas pressure from customers in Pea Ridge Tuesday morning.

PEA RIDGE, Ark — Editor's Note: The video attached is about planned rolling power outages in Arkansas from Feb. 15.

Thousands of Pea Ridge Black Hills Energy customers found themselves without natural gas this morning, as snow and record-breaking low temperatures blanketed the region.

Technicians determined that natural gas service has been temporarily interrupted for approximately 2300 Black Hills Energy customers in Pea Ridge.

Black Hills Energy says they are working to resolve the issue.

Customers can visit the Black Hills Energy website for updates on service restoration.