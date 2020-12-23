Black Hills Energy making repairs to damaged gas lines in Fayetteville

To safely fix the issue, technicians are going house to house to turn off the affected gas meters in the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday (Dec. 22) afternoon Black Hills Energy responded to a damaged gas line near the intersection of S. West Avenue and W. South Street in Fayetteville.

Service has been temporarily interrupted for approximately 70 Black Hills Energy customers.

Technicians are working to safely make repairs and restore service as soon as possible. To safely fix the issue, technicians are going house to house to turn off the affected gas meters in the area.

After making repairs Black Hills Energy crews will then go door to door to relight pilot lights. At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, employees will leave a tag on the door, notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company to have it turned back on.

Repairs are estimated to be complete within 4 to 6 hours, and further updates on service restoration will be provided as they become available.

It is extremely important that customers do not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters. Customers can call 888-890-5554 for assistance with any natural gas service issues.

If any customer smells natural gas, they should leave their home immediately and call 911 and then Black Hills Energy’s emergency service line from a neighbor’s home or from a cell phone at 800-694-8989.

Don’t use the phone in the house where you smelled gas or turn off any lights as you leave. If there is gas in the house, a spark of any kind could ignite it and cause serious property and personal injuries.